Smartvid io
    Newmetrix uses a combination of human and artificial intelligence to reduce risk and project costs in construction. Their construction-trained AI provides unbiased insights, predicts areas of focus, and recommends specific actions. By analyzing existing data, they help uncover risk signals, reduce incidents, and negotiate better insurance rates. They tailor their solutions to each company's safety culture and processes, offering products like Safety Observations, Safety Monitoring, and Predictive Analytics. They have pre-built integrations with popular data sources and offer a clear business case with prioritized objectives and projected ROI. Visit www.newmetrix.com to see their solutions in action.

    http://www.smartvid.io
    2015
    31
    $1M-$10M
    Other Resources