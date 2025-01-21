← Company Directory
Smartsoft International
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Smartsoft International Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Georgia at Smartsoft International ranges from GEL 251K to GEL 358K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Smartsoft International's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

GEL 287K - GEL 336K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
GEL 251KGEL 287KGEL 336KGEL 358K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Software Engineer submissions at Smartsoft International to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve GEL 83.3K+ (sometimes GEL 833K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Smartsoft International?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Smartsoft International in Georgia sits at a yearly total compensation of GEL 357,529. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Smartsoft International for the Software Engineer role in Georgia is GEL 250,576.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Smartsoft International

Related Companies

  • Microsoft
  • Netflix
  • Snap
  • Roblox
  • PayPal
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources