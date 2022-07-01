← Company Directory
SmartSky Networks
    Welcome to True Connection! SmartSky Networks was founded to transform aviation through disruptive communications technologies, services, and tools. Its innovative air-to-ground network takes advantage of patented spectrum reuse, advanced beamforming technologies and 60 MHz of spectrum for significantly enhanced connectivity. SmartSky Networks uniquely enables an “enterprise in the sky” experience with unmatched capacity for data transmissions both to and from the aircraft. This real-time, very low latency, bidirectional data link makes SmartSky Networks the best inflight user experience, and a key enabler for new and enhanced applications and services.

    https://smartskynetworks.com
    2011
    150
    $10M-$50M
