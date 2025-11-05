Software Engineer compensation in Greater Seattle Area at Smartsheet ranges from $154K per year for SE I to $375K per year for Principal SE. The median yearly compensation in Greater Seattle Area package totals $254K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Smartsheet's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
SE I
$154K
$121K
$22.7K
$9.9K
SE II
$184K
$153K
$24.2K
$6.3K
Senior SE I
$242K
$181K
$48.7K
$12.4K
Senior SE II
$362K
$214K
$124K
$24.6K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Smartsheet, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
34%
YR 3
At Smartsheet, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-YR (8.25% quarterly)
34% vests in the 3rd-YR (8.50% quarterly)