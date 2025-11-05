Software Engineer compensation in Edinburgh Metro Area at Smartsheet ranges from £70K per year for SE II to £160K per year for Senior SE II. The median yearly compensation in Edinburgh Metro Area package totals £177K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Smartsheet's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
SE I
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
SE II
£70K
£48.1K
£17.1K
£4.9K
Senior SE I
£113K
£79.2K
£26.4K
£7.9K
Senior SE II
£160K
£81.2K
£73K
£6.2K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Smartsheet, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
34%
YR 3
At Smartsheet, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-YR (8.25% quarterly)
34% vests in the 3rd-YR (8.50% quarterly)