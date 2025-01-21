Software Engineer compensation in United States at Smartsheet ranges from $151K per year for SE I to $360K per year for Senior SE II. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $239K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Smartsheet's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
SE I
$151K
$120K
$20.5K
$10.2K
SE II
$184K
$155K
$22.5K
$7.1K
Senior SE I
$255K
$172K
$68.7K
$14.3K
Senior SE II
$360K
$208K
$127K
$24.7K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Smartsheet, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
34%
YR 3
At Smartsheet, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)
34% vests in the 3rd-year (8.50% quarterly)