Smartsheet Marketing Salaries in Greater Seattle Area

The median Marketing compensation in Greater Seattle Area package at Smartsheet totals $180K per year. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Median Package
company icon
Smartsheet
Marketing Director
Bellevue, WA
Total per year
$180K
Level
9
Base
$180K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Smartsheet?
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Smartsheet, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Smartsheet, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-YR (8.25% quarterly)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-YR (8.50% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at Smartsheet in Greater Seattle Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $358,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Smartsheet for the Marketing role in Greater Seattle Area is $187,500.

