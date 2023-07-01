Company Directory
smartQED
    smartQED is an AI-powered visual workspace that helps teams collaborate and resolve incidents and problems faster. It offers integrated learning and recommendations, as well as patent-pending visual Investigation Maps™ for efficient collaborative investigations. The platform also provides clear status tracking, automated reporting, and a Recommendation Engine that analyzes solved problems to recommend likely causes and solutions for new issues. By using smartQED, teams can decrease downtimes, increase system availability and reliability, and improve productivity. The platform offers measurable benefits such as reducing mean time to resolution and smaller downtimes for business-critical applications or services. Interested users can visit the website, schedule a live demo, or open a free account without providing credit card information or receiving spam emails.

    smartqed.ai
    2016
    31
    $1M-$10M
