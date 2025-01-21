← Company Directory
SmartNews
SmartNews Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Japan package at SmartNews totals ¥22.51M per year.

Median Package
company icon
SmartNews
Software Engineering Manager
Tokyo, TY, Japan
Total per year
¥22.51M
Level
-
Base
¥19.53M
Stock (/yr)
¥2.98M
Bonus
¥0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at SmartNews?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at SmartNews in Japan sits at a yearly total compensation of ¥37,461,473. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SmartNews for the Software Engineering Manager role in Japan is ¥19,827,870.

