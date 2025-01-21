← Company Directory
SmartNews
SmartNews Management Consultant Salaries

The average Management Consultant total compensation in China at SmartNews ranges from CN¥867K to CN¥1.24M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SmartNews's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

CN¥994K - CN¥1.16M
Japan
Common Range
Possible Range
CN¥867KCN¥994KCN¥1.16MCN¥1.24M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at SmartNews?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at SmartNews in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥1,237,088. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SmartNews for the Management Consultant role in China is CN¥867,019.

Other Resources