SmartNews Salaries

SmartNews's salary ranges from $90,207 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Japan at the low-end to $577,100 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SmartNews. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $100K

Backend Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $144K
Business Development
$156K
Data Science Manager
$296K
Data Scientist
$276K
Human Resources
$266K
Management Consultant
$148K
Product Manager
$577K
Program Manager
$201K
Recruiter
$90.2K
The highest paying role reported at SmartNews is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $577,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SmartNews is $178,388.

