SmartEquip is the leading technology standard for equipment lifecycle management, service and procurement support for the construction industry. The platform provides a multi-brand common connection and user experience for fleet owners and distributors of complex equipment. SmartEquip enhances ROI for all Network participants by increasing equipment uptime, improving both technician wrench time and transaction accuracy, while reducing the total cost of equipment ownership. The SmartEquip Network currently supports more than 500 OEM brands, with over 50,000 users across more than 4,000 equipment locations globally. The Network supports over $1 billion in parts transactions annually and the company is led by veterans of construction, technology and data sciences. Founded in 2000, SmartEquip is positioned to define tomorrow's dynamic and evolving equipment industry.