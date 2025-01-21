← Company Directory
Smartcat
Smartcat Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in Georgia at Smartcat ranges from GEL 94.5K to GEL 134K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Smartcat's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

GEL 107K - GEL 127K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
GEL 94.5KGEL 107KGEL 127KGEL 134K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Smartcat?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Smartcat in Georgia sits at a yearly total compensation of GEL 134,177. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Smartcat for the Product Designer role in Georgia is GEL 94,508.

