Smart Energy Water
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Smart Energy Water Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in India at Smart Energy Water ranges from ₹565K to ₹823K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Smart Energy Water's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹649K - ₹740K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₹565K₹649K₹740K₹823K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Smart Energy Water?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Smart Energy Water in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹823,227. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Smart Energy Water for the Data Scientist role in India is ₹565,097.

Other Resources