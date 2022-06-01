← Company Directory
Smart Care Equipment Solutions
    Smart Care Equipment Solutions is the new stand-alone company that was formerly the Equipment Care division of Ecolab. We are the nation's largest independent commercial kitchen equipment service and maintenance organization. While our name has changed, our commitment to world class care and support for our customers remains the same.Smart Care Starts with Smart PeopleWe offer our employees opportunity for career advancement and training! Always looking for top talent in the service technician field. Contact us to learn more!

    http://smartcaresolutions.com
    1878
    870
    $100M-$250M
