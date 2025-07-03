Company Directory
Smallcase
Smallcase Salaries

Smallcase's salary ranges from $16,210 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $44,948 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Smallcase. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Product Manager
Median $25.5K
Business Analyst
$16.2K
Product Designer
$36.7K

Software Engineer
$44.9K

Backend Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Smallcase is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $44,948. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Smallcase is $31,086.

Other Resources