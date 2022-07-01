OpCon by SMA Technologies delivers the power and scalability of Enterprise Workload Automation without the complexity. With OpCon, transactional businesses like financial institutions, insurers, and retailers can easily automate manual tasks and seamlessly orchestrate workloads across business-critical operations to save time and reduce cost by eliminating human error and deploying IT resources on strategic initiatives. OpCon controls your entire IT environment and easily scales automation as business needs grow. Services offered:Automation Consultancy- SMA's experienced automation consultants assist clients with identifying automation opportunities, creating an implementation roadmap, and executing as much of it as the client requires. Managed Automation Services- Our MAS team provides automation on demand for clients who need a long-term automation expert working as an extension of their team. MAS will monitor automation environments, solve issues, and implement the long-term automation plan of our clients.