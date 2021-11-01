For Employers
← Company Directory
Slync.io
Work Here?
Claim Your Company
Overview
Salaries
Benefits
Jobs
New
Chat
Slync.io Benefits
Add Benefits
Compare
Insurance, Health, & Wellness
Vision Insurance
Health Insurance
Dental Insurance
PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
Maternity Leave
Paternity Leave
Sick Time
Home
Phone Bill Reimbursement
Housing Stipend
Remote Work
View Data as Table
Slync.io Perks & Benefits
Benefit
Description
Vision Insurance
Offered by employer
Health Insurance
Offered by employer
Dental Insurance
Offered by employer
PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
Offered by employer
Maternity Leave
Offered by employer
Paternity Leave
Offered by employer
Sick Time
Offered by employer
Phone Bill Reimbursement
Offered by employer
Housing Stipend
Offered by employer
Remote Work
Offered by employer
Featured Jobs
No featured jobs found for Slync.io
