Slingwave
    Slingwave is a marketing technology platform based in Los Angeles. They offer real-time attribution, media mix modeling, and media execution through their proprietary software and expert team. Their products and services focus on improving marketing effectiveness and include Agile Marketing Attribution, Predictive Marketing Mix, and Data-driven Media Execution. They provide visual, actionable insights through data automation and visualization technology. The company was founded in 2017 and achieved profitability shortly after. The founder and senior executive team have extensive experience in the digital advertising industry. Slingwave values customer outcomes, agility, data-driven decisions, transparency, and a positive and inclusive culture.

    slingwave.com
    2017
    31
    $1M-$10M
