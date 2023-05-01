Slim Chickens is a fast-casual restaurant chain that serves Fresh Delicious Chicken® in a warm and hospitable environment. Founded in 2003 by Greg Smart and Tom Gordon, the company started in their garage and has since grown to serve tens of thousands of happy customers. Their hand-breaded chicken tenders, fresh hot chicken sandwiches, made-to-order wings, and house-made dipping sauces keep loyal fans coming back. Slim Chickens' service model sets them apart from quick-service restaurants, as they greet customers with a warm smile and a desire to please. The company also gives back to the communities they serve by helping local non-profits with fundraisers, donating food to community events, and improving the lives of people in the communities where they live and work.