Slalom
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Japan

Slalom Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Japan

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Japan package at Slalom totals ¥13.24M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Slalom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Slalom
Senior Consultant
Tokyo, TY, Japan
Total per year
¥13.24M
Level
Senior Consultant
Base
¥12.18M
Stock (/yr)
¥0
Bonus
¥1.06M
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
13 Years
What are the career levels at Slalom?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Slalom in Japan sits at a yearly total compensation of ¥15,697,977. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Slalom for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Japan is ¥13,190,626.

