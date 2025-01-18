← Company Directory
Slalom
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Greater Seattle Area

Slalom Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Seattle Area

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Seattle Area at Slalom totals $166K per year for Senior Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Seattle Area package totals $169K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Slalom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Engineer
(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Engineer
$166K
$151K
$0
$15K
Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 4 More Levels
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at Slalom?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Slalom in Greater Seattle Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $230,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Slalom for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Greater Seattle Area is $155,000.

Other Resources