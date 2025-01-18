← Company Directory
Slalom
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Greater Los Angeles Area

Slalom Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Los Angeles Area

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Los Angeles Area at Slalom totals $115K per year for Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Los Angeles Area package totals $145K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Slalom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Engineer
(Entry Level)
$115K
$108K
$0
$7.3K
Senior Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 4 More Levels
What are the career levels at Slalom?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Slalom in Greater Los Angeles Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $300,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Slalom for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Greater Los Angeles Area is $129,000.

Other Resources