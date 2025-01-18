UX Designer compensation in United States at Slalom ranges from $102K per year for Designer to $122K per year for Senior Designer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $100K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Slalom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Designer
$102K
$99K
$0
$2.6K
Senior Designer
$122K
$115K
$0
$7.3K
Principal Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Principal Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
