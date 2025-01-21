← Company Directory
Slalom Build
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Data Engineer

  • Greater Seattle Area

Slalom Build Data Engineer Salaries in Greater Seattle Area

The median Data Engineer compensation in Greater Seattle Area package at Slalom Build totals $125K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Slalom Build's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Slalom Build
Data Engineer
Seattle, WA
Total per year
$125K
Level
Engineer
Base
$115K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$10K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Slalom Build?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Engineer at Slalom Build in Greater Seattle Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $151,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Slalom Build for the Data Engineer role in Greater Seattle Area is $125,000.

