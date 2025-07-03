Company Directory
SL Corporation
Work Here? Claim Your Company

SL Corporation Salaries

SL Corporation's salary ranges from $5,348 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $9,010 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SL Corporation. Last updated: 7/19/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Mechanical Engineer
$8.5K
Product Designer
$9K
Software Engineer
$5.3K

You guys having any luck

I've been applying to like 5-10 jobs everyday for the past 6 months and getting like a 1% hit rate.

I've got solid projects and a decent resume, with 1 internship in a mid-sized tech company but here I am unable to get anything as a new grad.


Anyone else in the same boat?

38 14
38 14
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at SL Corporation is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $9,010. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SL Corporation is $8,457.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for SL Corporation

Related Companies

  • PayPal
  • SoFi
  • Snap
  • Pinterest
  • Facebook
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources