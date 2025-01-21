← Company Directory
Skywind
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Skywind Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in Belarus at Skywind ranges from BYN 117K to BYN 163K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Skywind's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

BYN 126K - BYN 147K
Man, Isle of
Common Range
Possible Range
BYN 117KBYN 126KBYN 147KBYN 163K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Skywind?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Skywind in Belarus sits at a yearly total compensation of BYN 163,185. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Skywind for the Product Manager role in Belarus is BYN 116,561.

Other Resources