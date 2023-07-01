Company Directory
Skynet Labs
    Skynet Labs is a company that builds blockchain infrastructure for the decentralized internet. They have developed Skynet, an open protocol for hosting data and web applications on the decentralized web. Their infrastructure is scalable, trustless, secure, and decentralized. Skynet Labs is known for delivering real products with significant potential in a blockchain industry filled with hype. Established in 2014 and headquartered in Boston, they are funded by Paradigm, Bain Capital Ventures, Raptor Group, First Star Ventures, and others.

    2014
    31
    $1M-$10M
