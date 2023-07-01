Skylark Wireless is a Houston-based startup specializing in wireless networking hardware. They design and manufacture customized radio solutions to address the needs of the rural broadband market. Their Faros™ base station uses Massive-MIMO technology to provide high-speed internet access over long distances. They aim to serve end users in the next few years through pilot programs with strategic partners. Located in Houston, they offer a relaxed office environment with access to parking and a variety of dining options. Houston is known for its low cost of living, diverse culture, and vibrant nightlife.