← Company Directory
Skylark Wireless
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Skylark Wireless that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Skylark Wireless is a Houston-based startup specializing in wireless networking hardware. They design and manufacture customized radio solutions to address the needs of the rural broadband market. Their Faros™ base station uses Massive-MIMO technology to provide high-speed internet access over long distances. They aim to serve end users in the next few years through pilot programs with strategic partners. Located in Houston, they offer a relaxed office environment with access to parking and a variety of dining options. Houston is known for its low cost of living, diverse culture, and vibrant nightlife.

    https://skylarkwireless.com
    Website
    2012
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Skylark Wireless

    Related Companies

    • SoFi
    • Dropbox
    • Roblox
    • Snap
    • Google
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources