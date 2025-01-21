← Company Directory
Skyeng
  Salaries
  Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Skyeng Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in Russia at Skyeng ranges from RUB 6.34M to RUB 8.65M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Skyeng's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

RUB 6.79M - RUB 8.2M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
RUB 6.34MRUB 6.79MRUB 8.2MRUB 8.65M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Skyeng?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Skyeng in Russia sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 8,649,522. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Skyeng for the Software Engineering Manager role in Russia is RUB 6,338,012.

