Skio
  • Salaries
  • Partner Manager

  • All Partner Manager Salaries

Skio Partner Manager Salaries

The average Partner Manager total compensation in Canada at Skio ranges from CA$152K to CA$216K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Skio's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$172K - CA$196K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$152KCA$172KCA$196KCA$216K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Skio?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Partner Manager at Skio in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$215,987. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Skio for the Partner Manager role in Canada is CA$151,923.

