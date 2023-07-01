Skio is a company that helps brands on Shopify sell subscriptions easily. They have a strong customer base including well-known brands like Liquid I.V., Bulletproof, and SmartyPants Vitamins. The Skio team has extensive experience in the industry, coming from companies like Shopify, Recharge, and Klaviyo. They have also secured investments from reputable sources such as Y Combinator and notable founders and executives from various successful companies. Skio's mission is to simplify the process of selling subscriptions for brands and provide them with the tools and expertise they need to succeed.