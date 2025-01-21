← Company Directory
Skillbox
Skillbox Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in Russia at Skillbox ranges from RUB 2.33M to RUB 3.19M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Skillbox's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

RUB 2.5M - RUB 3.02M
Russia
Common Range
Possible Range
RUB 2.33MRUB 2.5MRUB 3.02MRUB 3.19M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Skillbox?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Skillbox in Russia sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 3,185,658. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Skillbox for the Product Manager role in Russia is RUB 2,334,318.

