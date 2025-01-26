← Company Directory
SKF
  Salaries
  Solution Architect

  All Solution Architect Salaries

SKF Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in Sweden at SKF ranges from SEK 648K to SEK 920K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SKF's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Average Total Compensation

SEK 736K - SEK 872K
Sweden
Common Range
Possible Range
SEK 648KSEK 736KSEK 872KSEK 920K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at SKF?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at SKF in Sweden sits at a yearly total compensation of SEK 919,925. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SKF for the Solution Architect role in Sweden is SEK 647,947.

