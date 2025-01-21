← Company Directory
Skedulo
  Salaries
  Product Designer

  All Product Designer Salaries

Skedulo Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in Australia at Skedulo ranges from A$148K to A$207K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Skedulo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

A$161K - A$194K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
A$148KA$161KA$194KA$207K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Skedulo?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Skedulo in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$206,903. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Skedulo for the Product Designer role in Australia is A$148,043.

