    SKALE is a modular blockchain network built on Ethereum that offers a seamless Web3 experience. It consists of multiple interoperable blockchains with advanced features like on-chain file storage, interchain messaging, and zero-cost NFT minting. SKALE chains provide zero gas fees to users and enhanced security. Developers can quickly deploy their own EVM blockchain without compromising speed, security, or decentralization. Notable supporters of SKALE include Arrington Capital, ConsenSys Labs, Winklevoss Capital, and Multicoin Capital.

    2018
    31
    $1M-$10M
