Skai
Skai Salaries

Skai's salary ranges from $80,322 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in Israel at the low-end to $249,900 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Skai. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Software Engineer
Median $137K
Data Analyst
$86.7K
Data Scientist
$144K

Information Technologist (IT)
$146K
Product Manager
$80.3K
Sales
$250K
Software Engineering Manager
$148K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Skai is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $249,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Skai is $144,275.

