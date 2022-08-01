At SIXGEN, we’ve cracked the code on meaningful and innovative ways to support the cyber mission. Our workforce provides incident response, operational and penetration testing, red teaming, tool development, cyber training development and continuous monitoring. Our on-site and remote assessments are used to identify vulnerabilities within the most critical networks. We lead cybersecurity innovation in product development by designing and evolving highly specialized hardware and software focused on Endpoint Detection and Response, Red Team, Data Science, and Threat Intelligence missions. We take pride in our work and the resulting enhanced cybersecurity posture for our customers around the globe.