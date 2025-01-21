← Company Directory
SIX
SIX Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The average Cybersecurity Analyst total compensation at SIX ranges from CHF 79.3K to CHF 109K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SIX's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 85.9K - CHF 102K
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 79.3KCHF 85.9KCHF 102KCHF 109K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at SIX?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at SIX sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 108,590. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SIX for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is CHF 79,318.

