Company Directory
Sittercity
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Sittercity that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Sittercity, a Bright Horizons company, is a technology platform working to reimagine the child care industry. Finding, hiring and managing high-quality, trustworthy and enriching child care has never been simple, for parents or caregivers. We want to change that. At Sittercity, you can imagine and create solutions that will revolutionize a multi-billion industry and bring relief to parents and care providers alike, all while having a lot of fun! Boost your career as we launch into our next phase of growth and help build a platform that changes the way child care works.

    http://www.sittercity.com
    Website
    2001
    Year Founded
    45
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Sittercity

    Related Companies

    • LinkedIn
    • DoorDash
    • Snap
    • Facebook
    • Stripe
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources