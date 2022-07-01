Our Mission: Power the successful deployment of critical infrastructureSitetracker, Inc. is the global standard for deploying, operating and servicing critical infrastructure and technology. The Sitetracker Platform enables growth-focused innovators to optimize the entire asset lifecycle through native platform inclusions like AI, automation, and actionable analytics. From the field to the C-suite, Sitetracker enables stakeholders to optimize how they plan, deploy, maintain, and grow their capital asset portfolios. Market leaders in the telecommunications, alternative energy, and utility industries — such as Ericsson, Fortis, Google, British Telecom, and Vodafone — rely on Sitetracker to manage millions of sites and projects representing over $25 billion of portfolio holdings globally.