SiteMinder
SiteMinder Salaries

SiteMinder's salary ranges from $33,728 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Philippines at the low-end to $105,696 for a Software Engineer in Australia at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SiteMinder. Last updated: 6/18/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $106K
Data Science Manager
$99.2K
Product Designer
$33.7K
Sales
$65.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at SiteMinder is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $105,696. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SiteMinder is $82,247.

Other Resources