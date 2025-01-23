← Company Directory
SITA
SITA Project Manager Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SITA's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

CZK 683K - CZK 793K
Belgium
Common Range
Possible Range
CZK 602KCZK 683KCZK 793KCZK 874K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at SITA?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at SITA in Czech Republic sits at a yearly total compensation of CZK 874,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SITA for the Project Manager role in Czech Republic is CZK 602,252.

Other Resources