SITA
SITA Marketing Salaries

The average Marketing total compensation in United Arab Emirates at SITA ranges from AED 369K to AED 523K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SITA's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

AED 419K - AED 496K
Belgium
Common Range
Possible Range
AED 369KAED 419KAED 496KAED 523K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at SITA?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at SITA in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 523,321. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SITA for the Marketing role in United Arab Emirates is AED 368,600.

