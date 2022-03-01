Company Directory
Sisu Data
Sisu Data Salaries

Sisu Data's salary ranges from $210,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $325,922 for a Recruiter at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sisu Data. Last updated: 7/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $210K
Product Design Manager
$241K
Recruiter
$326K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Sisu Data, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Sisu Data is Recruiter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $325,922. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sisu Data is $241,200.

Other Resources