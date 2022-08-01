← Company Directory
SIRUM
    • About

    SIRUM uses technology to connect, prioritize and simplify various sources of medicine. We help safety-net clinics access this medicine for their patients.SIRUM is an innovative nonprofit organization committed to reducing barriers to health for underserved populations. Incubated at Stanford University, SIRUM draws from the academic and technology expertise of faculty and alumni to strengthen its impact and efficiency.SIRUM has become a leader in prescription drug donations, providing consulting and technical assistance to county governments, community clinics and multiple drug donor groups to establish redistribution programs.

    sirum.org
    Website
    2009
    Year Founded
    45
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Featured Jobs

