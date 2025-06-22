← Company Directory
Singtel
Singtel Solution Architect Salaries

The median Solution Architect compensation in Singapore package at Singtel totals SGD 51.8K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Singtel's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/22/2025

Median Package
company icon
Singtel
Solution Architect
Singapore, SG, Singapore
Total per year
SGD 51.8K
Level
hidden
Base
SGD 51.8K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
Bonus
SGD 0
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
0-1 Years
What are the career levels at Singtel?

SGD 211K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Singtel in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 191,468. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Singtel for the Solution Architect role in Singapore is SGD 51,818.

