Product Manager compensation in Singapore at Singtel totals SGD 89.9K per year for Product Manager. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 99.8K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Singtel's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Product Manager
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Junior Product Manager
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Product Manager
SGD 89.9K
SGD 84.3K
SGD 0
SGD 5.6K
Senior Product Manager
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***