Singtel
Singtel Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in Singapore at Singtel totals SGD 89.9K per year for Product Manager. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 99.8K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Singtel's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/22/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Product Manager
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Junior Product Manager
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Product Manager
SGD 89.9K
SGD 84.3K
SGD 0
SGD 5.6K
Senior Product Manager
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
View 2 More Levels
SGD 211K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at Singtel?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Singtel in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 116,843. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Singtel for the Product Manager role in Singapore is SGD 82,883.

