← Company Directory
Singtel
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Data Analyst

  • All Data Analyst Salaries

Singtel Data Analyst Salaries

The median Data Analyst compensation in Singapore package at Singtel totals SGD 109K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Singtel's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/22/2025

Median Package
company icon
Singtel
Data Analyst
Singapore, SG, Singapore
Total per year
SGD 109K
Level
Senior Business Analyst
Base
SGD 109K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
Bonus
SGD 0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at Singtel?

SGD 211K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 39.6K+ (sometimes SGD 396K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Singtel in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 120,702. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Singtel for the Data Analyst role in Singapore is SGD 101,234.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Singtel

Related Companies

  • BT
  • Sprint
  • Vodafone
  • TELUS
  • Deutsche Telekom
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources