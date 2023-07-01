SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy company in the United States. They provide solar and air purification services, as well as solar installation and brokerage services. They also operate an online store, supplying hydroponic supplies and nutrients to farmers, and horticulture products to individuals. Additionally, they offer automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs. They provide software and services to solar and renewable energy companies through their websites. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.